PM Anwar and cabinet attend 2025 National Day celebration in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his entire cabinet attended the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Anwar arrived at the Royal Stage at 7.52 am accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to witness the parade and performances.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof arrived at 7.44 am and 7.40 am respectively.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil attended as Chairman of the Main Committee for the 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day Celebrations.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail were also present at the event.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Transport Minister Anthony Loke joined other cabinet members at the celebration.

The event carried the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” and included deputy ministers and foreign dignitaries.

This year’s parade featured 14,062 participants across 81 contingents and 21 marching bands.

The celebration included seven decorated cars and 508 assets from the Royal Malaysian Army and Air Force.

A total of 116 animals in public service also participated in the national day events. – Bernama