PM Anwar assures Bintulu LNG exports unaffected by security threat

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that liquefied natural gas export operations in Bintulu remain fully operational despite recent security concerns.

Anwar stated that there has been no decline in LNG export demand as comprehensive security control measures have been implemented in the strategic area.

He emphasised the seriousness of the situation due to the strategic importance of the area and potential dangers should any threat materialise.

“When there was a threat, Petronas informed me, and we deployed the police and security forces to take full control of the situation,“ he told reporters after attending the Sarawak Keadilan State Leadership Council meeting.

Media reports on Monday indicated that the government had ordered all Petronas LNG facilities to immediately tighten security following a threat received by one of its officers in Bintulu. – Bernama