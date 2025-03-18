PM Anwar chairs special Penang Development Meeting

GEORGE TOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is chairing a Special Penang Development Meeting at the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) office here as part of his visit to the state today.

He arrived at 3.35 pm and was welcomed by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and PDC chief executive officer Datuk Aziz Bakar.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) director-general Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria and Penang state executive councillors.

The one-hour meeting is expected to discuss various development plans and strategic projects in Penang to meet the needs of people in the state.

Among the projects on the agenda are the Penang Hill Cable Car, the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT), the Bakat Baru MADANI Affordable Housing (RMM) initiative, the expansion of Penang International Airport (LTAPP) and the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister is scheduled to officially open the new Masjid Jamek Perai in Seberang Perai Tengah before visiting the Ramadan Bazaar at Bandar Tasek Mutiara, Simpang Ampat.

His visit will conclude with the MADANI state-level Iftar event at Masjid Abu Ubaidah Ibni Al-Jarrah, Bandar Tasek Mutiara, at 6.45 pm.

Anwar is expected to depart for the federal capital from LTAPP tonight.