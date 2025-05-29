KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the ASEAN All-Stars on their victory over English Premier League giants Manchester United in a friendly match last night.

“Aduh! Man United failed to win another trophy. Looks like you’re in for another tough season, hope you don’t drop to the Championship.

Congrats ASEAN All-Stars, you were solid!!” the Prime Minister wrote in a Facebook post today.

The match, held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as part of the Maybank Championship Challenge, saw ASEAN All-Stars defeat Manchester United 1–0 with a 72nd-minute goal by Maung Maung Lwin.

The game, which drew over 72,500 local and overseas fans, was also attended by Anwar, who made time for it in his packed schedule.