KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States (US).

Anwar said he is looking forward to working with Trump to further strengthen the robust, complementary and forward-looking ties between Malaysia and the US.

As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN 2025 chairmanship, the Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the President to visit Malaysia, reaffirming the US’ renewed engagement with the region.

“President Trump brings a unique approach to addressing domestic and global challenges, as evidenced by his pivotal role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire even before his inauguration.

“Malaysia stands ready to collaborate on shared priorities as the Trump administration strives to herald a new golden age for America,” Anwar said via a Facebook post today.

Trump was sworn in for a returning second term in office on Monday.