PM Anwar congratulates Ustaz Yusri for winning Ayer Kuning polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his congratulations to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir on his victory in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

“Congratulations to Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir of BN on his victory in the Ayer Kuning by-election. Insya-Allah, the voice of the people will be translated with grace and competence,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

Mohamad Yusri secured a 5,006-vote majority after polling 11,065 votes in the three-cornered by-election today. His closest rival, Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional received 6,059 votes, while Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia garnered 1,106 votes.

The result of the by-election, which was announced by returning officer Ahmad Redhauddin Ahmad Shokori, also reaffirms Ayer Kuning as a BN stronghold, a position the coalition has maintained since 1986.