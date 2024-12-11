PM Anwar launches operation of Proton assembly factory in Egypt

CAIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the operation of the Proton Holdings Bhd car assembly plant here.

The Malaysian prime minister, in his speech at the launch ceremony, said the assembly of completely knocked down (CKD) Proton Saga cars in Egypt, set to begin next month, is part of Malaysia’s efforts to bring about a new way of cooperation between countries. “Proton is not just an automotive (company) in Malaysia, it is the pride of the nation, it is a brand that is associated with Malaysia...known to many countries, even in Europe,” he said.

“Malaysia’s presence in Egypt is as a partner based on trust and friendship,“ he added.

Also present at the ceremony were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and the Industry Development and Transport Minister of Egypt Kamel Al-Wazir and the chairman of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Industrial Investments, Hisham Ezz Elarab.

The Proton Saga assembly plant will increase car exports to Egypt to 16,000 units between this year and 2026, generating revenue of RM570 million. A further RM20 million in income is expected to be generated through the sale of spare parts.

Proton chairman Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar said the national carmaker will continue to explore new markets to ensure the local car brand continues to thrive. He said that every year, the company’s vehicle exports are increasing and in the medium term Proton intends to make Egypt the main hub of Proton in the northern Africa region.

According to him, the regional assembly centre in Giza, Egypt will be the first for the company’s left-hand drive model abroad. “We hope this platform provides the potential for Proton to expand further into neighbouring countries by making Egypt the main hub,“ he said.