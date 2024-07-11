PM Anwar: Malaysia committed to strengthening collaboration with China beyond trade

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with China, emphasising both trade and broader global objectives.

During his courtesy call on President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People, Anwar expressed his gratitude for China’s continued support and emphasised the importance of shared values and vision between the two nations.

“I have followed you closely, Mr. President, especially your brilliant speech at the BRICS summit. Your support for our partnership with BRICS has been invaluable. More importantly, your vision for global security and development resonates deeply with us,“ said Anwar, referring to China’s President.

He further noted that China’s emphasis on “values and civilisation” sets it apart from many other world leaders, underscoring China’s passion for not only its people but also for the welfare of humanity.

“This is why we view China not just as a leader of the East but as a voice for the Global South, one that champions the interests of the developing world.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the deepening ties between Malaysia and China, focusing on areas such as trade, investment, digital technology, energy, and training.

He said Malaysia particularly appreciates China’s willingness to embrace the nation as a partner in these key sectors.

“I spoke at Peking University earlier today on how I view China’s vision for a shared future, something that many developed countries have yet to embrace,“ he added.

“Your vision of a global community where China’s success is understood and shared with the international community is a powerful example of leadership.”

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Anwar also discussed Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN chairmanship and the region’s growing ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China.

He highlighted a notable achievement in ASEAN’s diplomatic efforts: the ASEAN-GCC-China partnership, which he believes will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global trade and cooperation.

Despite challenges, the Prime Minister assured that Malaysia would continue to act in its national interest, citing the country’s independent decision-making process on issues such as 5G technology.

“We have decided that Chinese 5G technology will be a key part of Malaysia’s digital infrastructure, a choice made to benefit our country,“ he said.

The Prime Minister concluded his remarks by expressing confidence in the success of ASEAN’s future initiatives, with China’s involvement being essential to ensuring the region’s prosperity.

“We look forward to your continued support, Mr. President, as your presence is critical to the success of ASEAN,“ he said.

This statement reflects Malaysia’s increasingly strategic position on the global stage, positioning itself as a key player in both regional and international affairs.

Anwar arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, the last stop of his working visit to China from Nov 4 to 7. He arrived in Shanghai on Monday to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (7th CIIE).