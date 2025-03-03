PM Anwar orders KPKM to speed up local white rice supply recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to expedite efforts to restore the supply of local white rice (BPT) in the market.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said Anwar also directed KPKM to provide regular updates to the public on the progress of the BPT supply recovery.

““Insya Allah, the supply recovery is being carried out in phases,” said Tunku Nashrul during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Daily Briefing, which was broadcast live on the Facebook pages of Anwar Ibrahim and PMO Malaysia today.

Last Saturday, KPKM said in a statement that the Integrated Special Task Force on BPT Operations found that the shortage of BPT supply was due to structural issues related to padi purchase prices, rice production costs and the BPT price ceiling.

Additionally, the ministry said the shortage was also attributed to the absence of specific provisions prohibiting rice mixing under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522).