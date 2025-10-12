PM Anwar presents new mobile phones to nine FFC x TMTG activists

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented new mobile phones to the nine Malaysian activists who joined the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza mission.

The mobile phones were presented by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin, who welcomed the activists’ return at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Azman stated that the Prime Minister had previously promised to provide them with new mobile phones after theirs were thrown into the sea.

He confirmed that Anwar fulfilled his promise to provide new mobile phones to all the activists during a media conference.

The activists departed Istanbul aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK60 at 1.40 am on Sunday and arrived at KLIA at 4.01 pm.

Their return was greeted by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of the Prime Minister, along with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Family members and supporters had been patiently waiting at the KLIA arrival hall to welcome the activists home.

The FFC x TMTG humanitarian mission involved about 150 activists from 25 countries aboard nine vessels, including the Conscience and Umm Saad.

These vessels were intercepted by Zionist forces less than 120 nautical miles from Gaza last Wednesday before being towed to Ashdod Port.

The activists were later transferred to Ketziot Prison in Negev, Israel, following their interception.

Eight Malaysians were on board the Conscience, namely Malaysian delegation head Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin Mohd Ali, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman, Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi, Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh, Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, Norsham Abu Bakar and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil.

Another medical doctor, Dr Maziah Muhammad, was on board the Umm Saad vessel during the mission. – Bernama