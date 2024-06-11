PM Anwar’s decision to forgo salary does not contradict Islamic teachings - PKR JPPA director

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to forgo his salary does not contradict Islamic teachings, whether in terms of intention or implementation, according to PKR Religious Understanding and Strengthening Department (JPPA) director Amidi Abdul Manan.

He said that if any party questions Anwar’s sincerity of intention, they are simply showing their holier-than-thou attitude and trying to play God, thinking that they know better.

Amidi explained that this is because the Prime Minister has made it clear that he is not taking his salary due to the country’s economic condition and the heavy debt burden.

“Implicitly, the PMX (the 10th Prime Minister) believes the country can save more money in order to bring more benefits to the people,” he said in a statement today.

Amidi said this in response to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s remarks suggesting that the Prime Minister wanted to appear more pious than Prophet Muhammad by refusing a salary, at the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

“Abdul Hadi criticises the Prime Minister for refusing salary, saying that such action was inappropriate and not in line with the practices of the Prophet. He even used the term “more (pious) than the Prophet.

“As such, he (Abdul Hadi) clearly implied that the Prime Minister’s decision not to take his salary is inconsistent with Islamic teachings,” Amidi said.

He also explained that most ulama or religious scholars agree that it is permissible for a worker (aajir) not to take a salary for a specific purpose from the employer (musta’jir).

“Not taking a salary can also be seen as an act of charity, as long as the conditions are met, whether as charity for others or as charity to the employer,” he said.