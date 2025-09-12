PM Anwar’s diplomatic approach earns international respect for Malaysia

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for successfully enhancing Malaysia’s international standing through diplomatic approaches prioritising peace and national sovereignty.

He stated that the Prime Minister played a crucial role in helping resolve issues involving Cambodia-Thailand relations, demonstrating Malaysia’s commitment as a peace advocate.

“The Prime Minister himself has raised Malaysia’s diplomatic standard because when he managed to help resolve the Cambodia-Thailand issue, the world recognised that peace is his ultimate objective,“ he said during a community dinner event accompanying the Prime Minister’s working visit to Sarawak.

Abang Johari referenced recent events in Doha, Qatar, describing them as blatant disregard for national sovereignty and the peace principles Malaysia advocates.

International media reports indicated that Zionist forces attacked Doha on Tuesday, allegedly targeting Hamas political leaders discussing a US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal.

The attack in the Leqtaifiya area involved approximately 15 fighter jets and resulted in six fatalities, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, his office director, and a Qatari security officer.

Top Hamas leaders reportedly survived the attack despite the intensity of the assault.

Prime Minister Anwar confirmed receiving an invitation from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to attend the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on September 15.

Anwar stated the summit would discuss latest developments in Gaza, Palestine, and the Zionist regime’s violent attacks on the territory, which he described as excessive.

The dinner event featured several prominent officials including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Sarawak deputy premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Federal and state ministers also attended the community gathering marking the Prime Minister’s working visit to Sarawak. – Bernama