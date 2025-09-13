PM Anwar says government ends culture of leaders plundering wealth

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his administration has successfully put an end to the culture of leaders using power to plunder the people’s wealth, thereby strengthening the foundation of national governance.

He said this change proved that the government’s administration is now more integrity-driven, despite facing various criticisms and negative perceptions.

“If people ask me, in almost three years, the culture of those in power stealing the people’s wealth, we have stopped it.

“Yes, there are old cases, but what is important is that now everything follows due process,” he said when delivering his address at the Johor-level Rapat Umum 27 Tahun Reformasi programme here today.

Anwar said no one has the right to wrongfully amass the people’s wealth, whether influential individuals or their families.

“No country can be safe if those in power enrich themselves, their wives, children, and families. That is what we have stopped,” he said.

He said the government’s policies are clearly in favour of the people, especially to ensure that the lower-income group directly benefits.

This, he said, includes efforts to improve the people’s well-being through salary increases for civil servants, higher minimum wages, and RON95 fuel subsidies.

“In these three years, civil servants’ salaries have increased — this year alone by RM10 billion, and next year by RM18 billion. The Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) has been increased to RM15 billion. For RON95 fuel subsidies, the people will soon pay only RM1.99 per litre, whereas non-citizens pay market prices of RM2.50 or RM2.60.

“We are giving more to the poor, workers’ wages have gone up. Ministers’ salaries have been cut by 20 per cent. During your (opposition’s) time in government, the minimum wage was RM1,200. Now, in less than three years, we have raised it to RM1,700,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the people must reject narrow racial politics that could divide the nation’s unity.

“We must help the Malays. The same goes for the Indians and Chinese — everyone must be assisted. How can a country progress if its races are in conflict? It cannot,” he said. - Bernama