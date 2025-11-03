KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to receive a courtesy call from the United States Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan this evening.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar and Kagan are expected to discuss relations and cooperation between the two countries covering various areas besides the ASEAN 2025 chairmanship, especially the ASEAN-United States Special Summit.

He said further details on the outcome of the meeting would be announced later.

Tunku Nashrul said this at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing which was broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook today.