PM Anwar stresses importance of strengthening Islamic policies in education

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of strengthening Islamic policies, particularly in education, and several government initiatives to build the inner strength of the Muslim community.

Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar welcomed a delegation of religious scholars from pondok institutions and madrasah in Kelantan at his office this morning, where they exchanged views and discussed current Islamic issues and community development.

The visit followed an invitation from the Prime Minister himself after the group attended a breaking-of-fast event at Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya yesterday.

“The Prime Minister values the views shared by the scholars, particularly on turath (heritage books) education and ideas to empower pondok institutions in Malaysia.

“They also offer advice on strengthening the spirit of brotherhood, fostering understanding and love, eliminating hatred and ensuring a clear explanation of the MADANI government’s initiative on Islam,” he said.

Tunku Nashrul said this during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Daily Briefing, which was streamed live on Anwar and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook page today.

He said the Prime Minister and the religious scholars concurred that many matters could be mutually agreed upon, especially issues related to Islam, instead of magnifying differing viewpoints.

During the discussions, Anwar also highlighted ongoing communication and close cooperation with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

“The Prime Minister hopes such engagements will continue in the future and welcomes more discourse of this nature.

“He deeply appreciates the scholars’ thoughts and advice, and believes they were shared in the best interest of the people and the nation,” he added.