PM Anwar to deliver National Day address today at MAEPS Serdang

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver the National Day address today at 11am from the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang.

The special address aims to inspire patriotism and strengthen the nation’s resolve for a brighter future.

Anwar described the address as more than just a speech in a Facebook post yesterday.

He stated it serves as a platform to reflect on past struggles.

The event is expected to draw more than four thousand attendees from various sectors.

Attendees include civil servants from various agencies and departments.

Representatives of uniformed bodies will also be present.

Educators from schools and higher education institutions are invited.

Students and youth form part of the expected audience.

Trade union representatives will attend the address.

Entrepreneurs and cooperatives are also among the invited guests.

Small traders complete the diverse list of attendees.

The address will be broadcast live on all major television channels.

RTM will provide live coverage of the event.

Media Prima channels will also broadcast the address.

Astro Awani will carry the live broadcast.

Bernama TV will feature the prime minister’s speech.

TVS will provide coverage for viewers in Sarawak.

TV AlHijrah will broadcast the event for its audience.

Social media platforms will stream the address live.

Facebook Live will be among the streaming options available.

This year’s National Day celebration will be held at Dataran Putrajaya.

The celebration carries the theme Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni. – Bernama