PM Anwar to embark on official visit to Peru, participate in APEC Leaders’ Week

LIMA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to begin an official visit to Lima, Peru, on Nov 13, attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Week from Nov 14-16.

This marks Anwar’s first Latin American visit since assuming office in 2022. He is scheduled to meet Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and the halal industry, and will renew Malaysia-Peru ties.

“Both leaders will exchange views on ASEAN, APEC developments, and witness the signing of several MOUs,“ stated the Foreign Ministry, adding that Anwar will also engage Peruvian industry leaders to explore business opportunities, especially in renewable energy and digital industries.

Accompanying him are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Total trade between Malaysia and Peru from January to July 2023 reached RM1.16 billion, a 36.3% rise from RM847.7 million over the same period last year.

Lima, hosting APEC for the third time, will welcome discussions themed “Empower. Include. Grow.” focusing on trade, innovation, digitalisation, and sustainable growth.

On Nov 14, Anwar will speak at the APEC CEO Summit, addressing “Opportunities and Challenges in the AI Revolution.” He will also join the APEC Leaders’ Dialogue and meet other APEC leaders to discuss Malaysia’s MADANI Economy Framework, with emphasis on inclusivity and sustainable growth.

Representing nearly 40% of the world’s population, 50% of global trade, and over 60% of the global economy, APEC remains central to Malaysia’s commitment to economic collaboration and inclusive development across the Asia-Pacific region.