PM Anwar to visit Sabah flood zones tomorrow as evacuees rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will travel to Sabah tomorrow to observe the state’s worsening flood situation.

Anwar confirmed his visit briefly to media after officiating the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has increased to 3,134 people from 916 families this morning compared to 2,919 people from 814 families yesterday evening.

All evacuees are currently housed at 27 relief centres across six affected districts according to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee.

The flooded districts include Beaufort, Membakut, Penampang, Papar, Putatan and Sipitang. – Bernama