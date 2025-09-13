PM Anwar urges Malaysians to cherish peace amid global conflicts

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all segments of the people to always appreciate the blessings of peace and unity that Malaysia has enjoyed thus far.

He stated that Malaysia is still far more peaceful compared to many other countries, and various crises, including wars, civil unrest, and armed conflicts occurring abroad, should serve as lessons for the people of this nation.

“We are truly grateful, Alhamdulillah. When compared to many other countries, Malaysia is much more peaceful. Riots are happening everywhere,“ he said.

Anwar made these remarks while delivering his closing speech at the Malaysian Religious Agencies Assembly (IJPAM) 2025 here today.

Also present was the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Referring to the situations in Palestine, Ukraine, and the shooting incident in Utah, United States, which occurred two days ago, he said these incidents serve as examples that the world is currently in turmoil.

“The world is in chaos now, wars in Palestine, Ukraine, shootings in Utah. We pray to Allah SWT that we can continue to maintain the peace and unity we possess,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that Islamic religious agencies and departments need to act as catalysts and prime movers in the nation’s development towards a greater future, grounded in Islamic values and noble character.

He added that this effort includes implementing transformations towards digitalisation and the adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“I ask that all national policies, including rural development programmes down to the fields of digital and AI, must take input from an Islamic perspective,“ he said. - Bernama