PM Anwar welcomes DPMM’s ‘Gema’ initiative to empower entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given a positive response to the Gerakan Ekoniaga MADANI (Gema) initiative created by the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM) to empower entrepreneurs.

DPMM president Norsyahrin Hamidon said Anwar conveyed the comment when he spent over one hour at the Gema Aidilfitri 2025 event, organised by DPMM at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, here, today.

“Gema is based on the MADANI Economy and PuTERA 35 (Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035).

“I also managed to tell the Prime Minister that DPMM will play a role in helping the government achieve its goal of empowering the people’s economy,” he told the media after the event.

Norsyahrin said that through Gema, DPMM would, among other things, take steps to go to the ground to support entrepreneurs and identify the problems they face.

In another development, he said DPMM was also taking on the role of developing 50 acres (20.23 hectares) of land gazetted as Malay reserve land at the Bandar Malaysia project, Jalan Sungai Besi, here, through a Malay construction consortium.

He said for the development of the site, the Prime Minister also stressed that DPMM ensures the contractor chosen was truly qualified, not an ‘Ali Baba’ setup.