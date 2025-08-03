PM demands swift, transparent probe into Zara Qairina’s death

KOTA KINABALU: The death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir has prompted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to demand a swift and transparent investigation.

Speaking at the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day 2025 closing ceremony, Anwar stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law.

“There was a death recently, and the Education Minister (Fadhlina Sidek) is being attacked and accused of various things.”

“What has become of our country? This death is not a trivial matter,” he said.

Anwar confirmed he had discussed the case with Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to ensure a comprehensive probe.

He also warned the public against spreading baseless accusations.

“This is a nation of law, not slander. Whoever is involved in a criminal act such as murder will not be protected,” Anwar added.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar, Sabah, on July 16.

She was later pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital.

The case has sparked widespread public outcry on social media.

Yesterday, Mohd Khalid stated that the investigation paper had been completed.

It would be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action. – Bernama