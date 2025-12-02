PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the implementation of policy and institutional formations in the country to be carried out swiftly and using more effective methods.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said attention must be given to these efforts as there are still parties using old methods and approaches.

Citing the empowerment of the English language among school students, Anwar said the old approach to implementing this policy needs to be changed.

“In addition to strengthening Bahasa Melayu, it is (necessary) to provide a slight shift to ensure the mastery of English as a second language, especially among secondary school students.

“If we follow the usual projection, our decision is in 2023, (the policy) will be drafted in 2024 and finalised in 2025. Then we will trial it in 2026 and begin the initial stage in 2027, while only (in) 2028 we will try to implement it. This cannot continue anymore, it’s (the) old (way of) planning,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Finance Ministry’s Monthy Gathering here today, which was also attended by Finance Minister II Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Previously, Anwar said that the level of English proficiency among students would be improved starting this year, while the position of Bahasa Melayu would be strengthened without compromise.

Meanwhile, Anwar stressed that efforts to reform any government policies and institutions must bring significant benefits to the people.

“We talk about institutional reform for the people, (but) they do not see its impact. This is the problem that we describe as a disconnect between the policies and new initiatives which we present with (the aim of) bringing direct benefits to the people,” he said.

Anwar also praised the good performance shown by Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah), Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), thus far.