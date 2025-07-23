PM’s reforms ease cost of living, uphold justice for Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: The recent announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on appreciation measures for Malaysians is a direct effort to alleviate the cost-of-living burden, reinforcing the unity government’s commitment to public welfare, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who also serves as the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, stated that the reforms demonstrate how policy changes can bring relief rather than hardship.

“This is not just about numbers. It’s about justice for the people, from civil servants to farmers,“ he said in a statement.

The government’s focus on comprehensive reforms has yielded tangible results, including a 4.4% GDP growth in Q1 2025 and an improved Global Resilience Index ranking.

Fadillah highlighted that these achievements translate into better job opportunities and social policies.

He also pointed to rural-centric initiatives like the increased paddy floor price and expanded MADANI Foster Village programme as proof of inclusive governance.

“From Sarawak to the Peninsula, every Malaysian deserves fair progress,“ he added.

Energy subsidy restructuring has already benefited 85% of households with lower electricity bills, while the RON95 fuel subsidy ensures savings remain with locals.

Fadillah also welcomed the additional public holiday for Malaysia Day, calling for unity under the MADANI agenda. – Bernama