PM to chair special cabinet meeting today to discuss preparations for ASEAN chairmanship

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will chair a special Cabinet meeting today to discuss Malaysia’s preparations as the ASEAN Chair for 2025.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the special Cabinet meeting is being held to ensure proper cross-ministerial coordination.

“The Prime Minister has called a special Cabinet meeting today. The usual Cabinet meeting, which is held on Wednesdays, has been moved to Friday due to the Parliament session.

“So, there will be a special Cabinet meeting at 1 pm today to discuss Malaysia’s preparations ASEAN chairmanship,” he said during the launch of the Agroinvest 2024 Programme in conjunction with MARDI Innovation Day here today.

ALSO READ: Several ASEAN countries also interested in joining BRICS -- PM Anwar

It is learnt that the meeting will be being held at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur.

Laos officially handed over the chairmanship of ASEAN to Malaysia at the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane last Friday. The chairmanship was handed over symbolically by Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to Anwar.

During the ceremony, the chosen theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ and official logo for Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship were also unveiled.

ALSO READ: Malaysia’s role as 2025 ASEAN chair among highlights in parliament today