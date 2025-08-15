PM warns those who create disharmony

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that firm action will be taken against any party that raises issues affecting national harmony.

He said there were various negative issues recently involving sovereignty, religion, culture, health, bullying and student deaths.

He added that there must be a united stance among the authorities and the public to acknowledge that such matters could damage the country.

“This cannot be resolved merely through policy announcements or enforcement. There must be public awareness that a country with a vibrant economy cannot survive if its foundation of values and culture is crumbling.

“That’s why in a Madani nation, apart from emphasising vibrant and dynamic growth, the cornerstone must be values.

“Are we to take pride only in the amount of investments and economic momentum, in a thriving stock exchange, but ignore societal culture, morals and values?”

He was speaking at the 20th Premier Civil Service Address, with the theme “Madani Public Service: Pillar of Excellence”, held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre yesterday.

Present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar as well Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat.

“Extreme behaviour, arrogance, rudeness, the act of belittling others, whether based on race, ethnicity, skin colour or any such attitudes, must be stopped.”

Referring to recent incidents such as the death of religious school student Zara Qairina Mahathir and the controversy over the Jalur Gemilang, Anwar said these have all been politicised as a tool for condemnation and criticism.

He said many people are quick to judge recent incidents without verifying the facts first.

“Enough is enough. The time for warnings is over. People are tired of me giving the same warnings.

“Therefore, today, it’s no longer a warning, I am stressing that firm action must be taken.”

Anwar further reminded that Malaysia is known for its peace and strong inter-ethnic relations, and the country has even managed to mediate in recent regional conflicts such as the one between Thailand and Cambodia.

He added that anyone in authority who fails to uphold his responsibilities in safeguarding the nation’s peace should be replaced with individuals who are principled and courageous enough to act.

“This is not about gaining popularity or appealing to the public. This is about saving the nation.”

Without directly referring to the bloody May 13 racial riots, Anwar reminded the public that Malaysia had gone through dark periods of internal strife.

“And this time it might start small, with issues like the flag and the spread of fake news.”

Anwar also urged the public not to make wild speculations about Zara Qairina’s death.

“Let the authorities conduct the investigation. It’s barely begun and already fingers are being pointed, linking it to VVIPs.

“We might as well close down all police stations if people can jump to conclusions without an investigation.”