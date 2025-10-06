Poland keen to deepen defence ties with Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Citing Malaysia’s longstanding use of Polish-made military systems, Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed strong interest in expanding defence cooperation between the two countries.

He said the Malaysian Armed Forces have for years been operating Polish-made tanks and integrated command and communication systems, particularly those produced by defence firm WB Electronics.

“Poland is continuing to invest in modernising its defence industry,” the visiting president said at a joint press conference with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Tuesday, as he highlighted the potential for broader bilateral collaboration in defence.

One of the country’s latest products, he said, is the Borsuk infantry fighting vehicle, which he hopes will become a key export product.

Duda urged Malaysia to explore more opportunities in Poland’s defence sector and invited its leaders to the International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, one of Europe’s top military trade fairs.

“There, they will be able to see the full scope of Poland’s defence offerings. All major arms producers participate, and our portfolio is expanding,” he said.

Duda, who assumed office in August 2015, is making his inaugural three-day visit to Malaysia, which coincides with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

In 2024, Poland was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s major exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products, and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products, and transport equipment.