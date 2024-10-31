Police advise Kelantan residents to ensure safety when visiting Southern Thailand

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat has advised residents of the state to ensure safety when visiting Southern Thailand.

He said that based on the entry and exit records at the three Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes in Kelantan namely the Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubo and Bukit Bunga ICQS complexes, there has been an increase in visitors to Southern Thailand since yesterday.

“All Malaysians, especially the community in Kelantan, who are planning to visit Southern Thailand in conjunction with the Deepavali holidays, are advised to give priority to the safety of their families and themselves,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

“This (advise) is following the fact that since early October, 35 attacks and bombings are believed to have been carried out by rebel groups in the regions of Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala and Songkhla, resulting in four deaths and several injuries.”

Mohd Yusoff also reminded visitors to use the official entry and exit points so that the authorities of both countries can take action in case of any unwanted incidents.

“Avoid using illegal routes such as the rat lanes, illegal bases and so on,” he said

“For visitors using their own vehicles, please adhere to the traffic laws and regulations in force in both countries,“ he added.