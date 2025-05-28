Police arrest 30 in anti-gambling op along Jalan Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 30 individuals suspected of involvement in an online gambling call centre at a business premise along Jalan Tun Razak here today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said 23 local men and six local women, along with one Chinese man, aged 20 to 27, who were arrested under Op Dadu at 11.30 am, were workers at the call centre.

“Police also seized items used to conduct the gambling operation, including 30 monitor screens, mice and keyboards, 60 mobile phones, an access card, two routers and one broadband mesh device,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi said the syndicate would promote online gambling to China nationals and believed that it has operated for two months and is being led by a Chinese man who is still at large.

“All those arrested have been taken to the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters for documentation processing and the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he added.