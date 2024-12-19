Police arrest man attempting to record woman in Banting

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested of a local man believed to be involved in a case of attempted sexual harassment and recording a woman at a supermarket in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, recently.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said the man was arrested in the Banting area and has been remanded for two days until today.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect admitted to being the individual as seen in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

“Checks also found that the suspect, who has no prior criminal record, acknowledged that this was the first time he had committed such an act,“ he said in a brief statement via WhatsApp regarding the case’s development yesterday.

Earlier, on Dec 16, Akmalrizal had reported that the police were on the lookout for a man in connection with the recording and sexual harassment case at the supermarket in Jenjarom, following a report filed by the victim, a local woman, at 10.36 am on Dec 9.

He said the investigation is being conducted under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.