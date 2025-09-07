Police arrest man for alleged threats against pathologist in Zara Qairina inquest

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested a 61-year-old man in Semporna for allegedly threatening the pathologist testifying in the ongoing inquest into Zara Qairina’s death.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed the suspect was detained around 7 am today within the compound of the Semporna district police headquarters.

The arrest followed a police report filed last Friday concerning criminal threats posted on Facebook targeting Dr Jessie Hiu, a pathologist at the Forensic Department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital I.

An initial inspection of a confiscated Redmi mobile phone confirmed the suspect owns the Facebook account Amung Kamaruddin, which posted the threat against the pathologist.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Jauteh advised the public to use social media with restraint and responsibility, particularly regarding statements that could threaten public order or provoke social unrest.

Zara Qairina, aged 13, died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being admitted a day earlier when she was found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar.

The Attorney General’s Chambers ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on August 8 before announcing a formal inquest into her death on August 13. – Bernama