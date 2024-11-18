Police arrest two men impersonating MACC personnel in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested two local men suspected of impersonating Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) personnel in the Pasir Mas area yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that the suspects, aged 25 and 31, were detained at 11 am and 9 pm, by a team from the General Operations Force during a Taring Wawasan operation.

The first suspect was arrested at Tasek Raja Market, while the second, a civil servant, was apprehended near the Pasir Mas District police headquarters.

“Subsequently, a house in Kampung Kasa, Pasir Mas was raided, and several items linked to the MACC were seized,“ he said.

Among them were a pistol loaded with eight live rounds, handcuffs, and counterfeit MACC identification cards, all found in the suspects’ four-wheel-drive vehicle, he added during a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters.

Mohd Yusoff said various sizes of MACC badges and emblems, as well as uniforms with MACC logos believed to have been used by the suspects for impersonation were also found.

He added that the second suspect is believed to be an accomplice of the first suspect.

“The first suspect confessed to possessing the MACC-related items for the past three years, which he purchased online,“ he said.

“We believe the suspect acquired these items for impersonation. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether it was for extortion or other purposes,“ he added.

Mohd Yusoff confirmed that both suspects have no prior criminal records, tested negative for drugs, and have been remanded for one week starting today.

He stated that the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960, and Section 170 of the Penal Code.