KUALA LUMPUR: Police have dismantled a syndicate processing drug-laced vape cartridges, which used homestays as storage facilities, following raids around the Klang Valley on Feb 26 that led to the seizure of drugs worth RM11.53 million.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said four suspects, including a woman aged between 26 and 42, were arrested during the raids conducted between 4 pm and 10.20 pm at several locations, including Jalan Gombak, Taman Kuchai Lama, Taman Sungai Besi, and Taman Salak Selatan.

The total drugs seized are valued at RM11.53 million, comprising 62.64 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy pills worth RM10.46 million, 20.78 kg of syabu (RM664,000), 5.23 kg of ketamine (RM261,050), 1.15 kg of eramin 5 pills (RM114,500), and 214 units of vape cartridges worth RM30,000.

“Police also confiscated various chemicals, equipment, and vape cartridges containing liquid suspected to be drugs. Additionally, cash, jewellery, and a Toyota Yaris were seized, with the total value estimated at RM88,700,” he told a press conference today.

Rusdi said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate, believed to have been active since January, used homestays to store drugs before delivering them to customers. Luxury condominiums were also used to process drug-laced vape flavours.

“The syndicate targeted customers around the Klang Valley, and the seized drugs could have supplied approximately 116,000 addicts,” he said.

Two of the suspects have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 39A(1) and Section 39 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while the other two have been charged under Section 39A(1) of the same act.

Rusdi urged the public to continue providing information to help curb drug-related activities and ensure Kuala Lumpur remains a safe city.