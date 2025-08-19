Police bust school kids gang for sexual exploitation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police has dismantled a group known as Geng Budak Sekolah (School Kids Gang) for alleged involvement in sexual crimes.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed that a 12-year-old girl was believed to have operated a website selling explicit photos of herself.

The girl reportedly managed the website with four peers and created a WhatsApp group with 762 members.

“Each of them took photos of different parts of their bodies and sold them online,” Saifuddin told the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that the girl dropped out of school as her income far exceeded her parents’ earnings.

Enforcement action was taken under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, with coordination from multiple agencies.

Saifuddin was responding to Sabri Azit (PN-Jerai), who questioned the government’s efforts to tackle sexual misconduct and online exploitation.

The minister explained that swinger activities are handled by PDRM’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7).

Cases involving school children, however, fall under the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) at Bukit Aman.

Saifuddin noted five legal provisions used to combat swinger crimes, including the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Other laws include the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the Film Censorship Act 2002, and state-level syariah enactments.

In August 2024, D7 identified a website promoting swinger activities and raided a luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

“Among those arrested were students, civil servants, and foreign nationals,” Saifuddin said.

Charges have been filed under the Penal Code, with the case now in court. - Bernama