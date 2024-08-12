Police crack down on offenders making false flood rescue operation calls

PASIR MAS: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will take action against individuals who make false emergency calls related to floods.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that of the more than 1,000 emergency calls received by the Pasir Mas Police Headquarters regarding locations requiring assistance, 114 were found to be false.

He said such actions were irresponsible and disruptive to authorities, who often arrive at the reported rescue locations only to find no one or no property requiring assistance.

“We dispatched rescue teams to the reported location and found no one there. I want to issue a warning to those making false calls, action will be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The penalty for making false calls includes a fine of up to RM50,000 or one year of imprisonment, or both. Please stop this practice as it causes unnecessary inconvenience to others,” he told a press conference after an incident area control post (PKTK) flood briefing at the Repek Police Station by Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat here today.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on PDRM’s preparedness for the next wave of floods, he said it has activated the Disaster Response Team (DRT) and its assets.

“The DRT team is fully prepared for the second wave, with the Southeast Zone DRT Base of the 8th Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) remaining active, including the PKTK, which coordinates rescue teams in Pasir Mas,” he added.