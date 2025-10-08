Police deploy 140 personnel for Gaza solidarity rally at Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police is fully prepared to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Gaza Solidarity Rally at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil tonight.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan stated that six senior officers and 120 rank-and-file personnel from the Cheras district police headquarters will be deployed under Ops Lakar Perdana for the event.

They will receive support from two senior officers and 12 personnel from external units, bringing the total manpower to 140 officers.

Traffic and security controls will concentrate on the Bukit Jalil area to guarantee smooth entry and exit for all participants.

Only Malaysian and Palestinian flags will be allowed inside the arena following an agreement with the event’s Security and Traffic Committee.

ACP Aidil Bolhassan added that banners, placards, and other related materials are prohibited within the event grounds to ensure attendee safety.

Authorities anticipate between 10,000 and 12,000 people will attend the solidarity rally.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday urged Malaysians to join the rally in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Prime Minister also welcomed home Malaysian activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

The flotilla involved over 500 activists from 44 countries, including Malaysia, attempting to break the Israeli blockade and deliver aid to Gaza.

Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla in the Mediterranean’s R3 red zone and took it to the port of Ashdod.

All 23 Malaysian activists were safely evacuated on October 4 with Turkish government assistance and transited through Istanbul before returning home.

Israel’s assault on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, and has killed at least 67,173 people over the past two years.

The conflict has also injured 169,780 others, including 20,179 children. – Bernama