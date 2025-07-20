Police hunt gunman after Seri Alam attempted robbery

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are searching for a gunman involved in an attempted robbery at a business premises in Taman Megah Ria, Seri Alam. The suspect fired a shot before escaping on a motorcycle, according to Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak (pic).

The incident occurred around 7.10 pm yesterday. The suspect entered the premises and threatened the victim with what appeared to be a pistol, demanding cash. After failing to obtain money, he fired a single shot outside before fleeing.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are working to identify the suspect and have classified the case under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. CCTV footage of the suspect escaping on a motorcycle has circulated widely on social media.

Police urge the public to share any information by contacting the Seri Alam District Control Centre at 07-3871422 or visiting the nearest police station. - Bernama