SEPANG: Police have confirmed receiving a report yesterday regarding a viral video allegedly involving racial discrimination, featuring a group of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dengkil campus students dressed in costumes resembling those of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

In a statement today, Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the video is believed to be part of a student assignment related to the KKK.

“The video includes a re-enactment of past events, depicting white men killing Black individuals, followed by the emergence of the KKK and the eventual introduction of laws aimed at preventing racial discrimination,” he said.

He added that the case is still under police investigation, and the public is advised to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information that could cause public unrest.

Earlier, several images had circulated on social media showing a group of individuals, believed to be UiTM Dengkil students, wearing robes similar to the KKK.

The KKK is a white supremacist, far-right hate group notorious for its extremist ideology and history of violent attacks and killings targeting other racial groups in the United States.

Established in 1865, it was originally formed to oppose the emancipation of Black slaves following the American Civil War and to uphold white dominance in the southern states.

In a statement issued yesterday, UiTM clarified that the said students were participating in an academic assignment as part of a presentation for the Contemporary Global and Legal Issues course conducted by the university’s Foundation Centre.

UiTM explained that the assignment was intended to promote critical thinking and raise student awareness of international human rights issues.

The university added that the faculty and lecturers involved had ensured the presentation was carried out in a controlled academic setting, adhering to educational principles without touching on religious, cultural or racial sensitivities.