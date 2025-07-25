Police kill two robbery gang leaders in Cheras shootout

KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign men believed to be the masterminds of an armed robbery and housebreaking gang were killed in a shootout with police at Jalan Semerah Padi, Cheras, early this morning.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acting director Datuk Fadil Marsus said intelligence indicated the suspects were scouting a new target when police confronted them at 3.45 am.

“They were travelling in a white Honda Civic, believed reported stolen in Subang Jaya in 2023. As police attempted to intercept them, a shootout ensued, resulting in both suspects being killed at the scene,” he told reporters at the location.

Fadil said police recovered housebreaking tools, drugs, a revolver, and a semi-automatic pistol from the vehicle.

Investigations revealed the suspects were involved in 50 cases of housebreaking, armed robbery, and drug-related activities since 2022, causing losses exceeding RM3 million.

The gang, with around 15 members, operated in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Perak. Police are tracking the remaining susp