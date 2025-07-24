Police monitor vape trend with synthetic drugs among students

KUALA LUMPUR: The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) is closely tracking the rising trend of vaping among school students, particularly due to concerns over harmful substances like synthetic drugs being mixed into vape liquids.

Bukit Aman JSJN director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that while isolated, these cases pose serious risks to student safety.

Forensic tests by the Chemistry Department found no traces of “magic mushrooms” in seized vape liquids, debunking viral claims. “Dealers are misleading users by labeling synthetic substances as natural hallucinogens,“ Hussein said. He clarified that no such substances were detected in chocolates or sweets either.

Authorities have, however, confirmed the presence of synthetic drugs like MDMB-4en-Pinaca, methamphetamine, and MDMA in vapes. “This new form of drug abuse through e-devices is alarming,“ Hussein added.

Records show 64 vape-related drug cases in 2024, with 32 in the first three months alone, marking a sharp increase. Hussein stressed that vaping is now a drug delivery method requiring urgent intervention.

He urged the public to rely on verified information from police, AADK, or health agencies to prevent unnecessary panic. “Misinformation can escalate fear,“ he warned.

Hussein proposed integrating vaping dangers into school curricula and expanding awareness campaigns. Parents were advised to monitor their children’s activities and discuss the risks openly.

JSJN supports Deputy Inspector-General Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay’s call for state-level vape sale bans to curb misuse. The government is also tightening regulations, including stricter licensing and lab testing for vape products. - Bernama