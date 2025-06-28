Police officer dies during illegal racing operation in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer was killed early this morning after his motorcycle skidded during an operation targeting illegal street racing in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT KL) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed that Lance Corporal Muhammad Amirul Aiman Muhammad Othman, 24, died at the scene following the 4.30 am accident on Jalan Kuching, heading towards Selayang via Jalan Tun Razak.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a bend, which caused it to collide with a metal road barrier before tumbling down an embankment.

“Another officer who was riding behind the victim also lost control and sustained minor injuries. He is currently receiving outpatient treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital,“ Mohd Zamzuri said in a statement.

Both officers were conducting surveillance to prevent illegal street racing activities in the city.

Mohd Zamzuri added that Muhammad Amirul Aiman had served with JSPT KL since completing his training and was attached to the Intelligence/Operations Division for over a year.

“He leaves behind a wife and three children. His remains will be laid to rest in his hometown in Ajil, Terengganu, today,“ he said. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.