KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer with the rank of Inspector was arrested by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) for allegedly partying and consuming a drink suspected to contain drugs at an entertainment centre in Pandan Perdana here last Friday.

According to a source, the 43-year-old officer was detained at 5.05 pm by Bukit Aman NCID following a public tip-off.

The suspect tested positive for four types of drugs: amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine, and benzodiazepine (Benzo).

“During the initial investigations, the suspect admitted to consuming the drug-laced juice at the entertainment centre, and that the supply was obtained from a local man at the premises,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the arrest of the officer.

“The case is currently being investigated by the Selangor police, and the officer has been remanded for two days until tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he told Bernama today.