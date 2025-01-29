IPOH: Police are actively pursuing a man who robbed an elderly woman of her gold necklace at a house in Hoover Park, Jalan Sultan Abdullah, Teluk Intan, yesterday.

Hilir Perak District police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 65-year-old woman was selling flower garlands on her porch, when the suspect approached around 7 am, pretending to be a customer.

As the victim was preparing the garland, the suspect came up from behind and snatched her gold necklace.

“The suspect struggled with the victim while attempting to grab the necklace, pushing her to the ground.

“Panicked by her cries for help, the suspect fled after managing to snatch part of the necklace,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan stated that the victim lost approximately RM1,500 and sustained injuries on her neck, hands, legs, and hip.

“The suspect is described as a stocky-built local man with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black helmet, a black face mask, and a black-and-yellow jacket. He was riding a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, but its registration number could not be identified.

“The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in the course of committing robbery,“ he said.

He urged anyone with information about the case to come forward and contact the investigating officer, Insp Muzlifah Azmi, at 011-21858926 or the Teluk Intan Police Station at 05-6292222.

A 22-second video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.