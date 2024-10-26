Police receive 16 reports related to foreign flag-waving at festival

IPOH: The organisers of the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival parade, at Menara Condong Teluk Intan, were found to have violated permit conditions by allowing the participation of foreign nationals.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said according to the permit conditions approved on Oct 2, foreign nationals were prohibited from participating in the parade.

“Upon inspection, we confirmed that, while the organiser obtained a police permit approved on Oct 2, they nonetheless violated the terms of that permit,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the police have received 16 reports regarding the incident, which is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for the organisers’ permit violations, and Section 3(1) of the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 for displaying foreign flags during the parade.

Yesterday, Azizi said that 16 Chinese nationals involved in the International Guan Gong Festival, who were seen waving foreign flags during the parade at Menara Condong Teluk Intan, have been questioned.

He said that a statement from a 49-year-old local man, who was accompanying the 16 Chinese nationals involved, had been recorded.

“All the Chinese citizens involved admitted to waving the Chinese flag at the parade,“ he said.

Azizi said that the investigation paper will be referred to the public prosecutor this Monday, for further action.