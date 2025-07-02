KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statements of 12 individuals to assist in investigations into a fraud case amounting to RM95,180 involving the wife of an actor and comedian.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the department is completing the investigation paper on the case before it is referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor in the near future.

“Currently, investigations are being carried out on several accounts used in this scam. However, so far there has been no action to freeze accounts under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001,“ he said when contacted here yesterday.

Ramli said a woman in her 20s who was arrested earlier had been handed over to the Sabah Commercial Crime Investigation Department to assist in the investigation into a business investment fraud case that did not exist in the state.

He said checks also found that the suspect had seven fraud cases in five states involving losses amounting to RM161,355.

The media had earlier reported that police had received a report from a 33-year-old woman regarding the alleged fraud case of providing assistance in changing the sentence section in court involving her husband.

The victim reportedly met with a 28-year-old woman in December last year to discuss her husband’s problems and was offered help to lower the offence section in court.