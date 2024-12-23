Police rescue two Chinese nationals exploited as beggars

JOHOR BAHRU: Police rescued two Chinese nationals with disabilities who were believed to have been exploited as beggars in an operation at a premises on Jalan Temenggong 3, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai, here, yesterday.

North Johor Bahru North district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said that the 39-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were successfully rescued following the arrest of a 67-year-old local man at Jalan Perkasa 5, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, at 10.50pm on the same day.

“The local man is believed to have acted as the transporter, bringing the victims to beg at night markets and eateries around Johor Bahru.

“This activity is believed to have been ongoing since the beginning of last month, with earnings ranging from RM50 to RM150 a day,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, an Oppo mobile phone, a public transport agency driver’s card, a Proton Wira, a remote control, as well as car and house keys were also seized in the raid.

He said the man has been remanded for five days starting today, while the two foreign nationals have been placed in a shelter for 21 days under Section 44(2) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 12 of the ATIPSOM Act 2007.