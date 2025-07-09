Police search for couple after car plunges into Langat River

HULU LANGAT: Police are searching for a married couple who fled the scene after their car plunged into the Langat River earlier today.

The incident occurred at Jalan Kuari Sungai Long, where witnesses reported hearing a loud crash around 9 am before seeing a man and woman exit the vehicle and escape.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that authorities received a report at 9.30 am. Fire and rescue teams assisted in recovering the vehicle, which was found empty with no casualties.

Investigations revealed the car was rented to a man and later used by the couple before the accident.

“We urge anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or the Batu 14 Hulu Langat Police Station chief at 019-2642499,” Naazron said. - Bernama