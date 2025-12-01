KUANTAN: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Cameron Highlands on Dec 28.

Cameron Highlands District Police chief DSP Azri Ramli said a report regarding Tan Joon Tien’s disappearance was lodged by his aunt at around 10 am on Dec 29.

The teenager was last seen at a house on Persiaran Oriental Lily 4, Taman Oriental, Tringkap, Cameron Highlands.

According to Azri, the boy has fair skin, a slim build, and stands 157 centimetres tall. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange T-shirt and black trousers with white stripes.

“Members of the public with any information about the boy are urged to come forward to the nearest police station,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Information can also be relayed to the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters operations room at 05-4915999 or any nearby police station.