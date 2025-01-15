Police seek public help to locate Hussin Othman

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Hussin Othman, who was reported missing from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) last Friday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said that the police received a report of Hussin’s disappearance at 7.15 pm on the same day.

According to Sulizmie Affendy, Hussin was last seen leaving Ward 24 on Level 5 of HKL at 6 pm.

“Hussin is approximately 168 cm tall, has white hair, wears glasses, uses a cane, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a mini love logo, grey shorts, and slippers while carrying a red and white plastic package,” he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information about Hussin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dang Wangi Police Station at 03-2600 2264 or the Dang Wangi IPD Control Centre at 03-2600 2222, or to visit the nearest police station.