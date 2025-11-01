Police seek public help to locate missing mother and baby

SEREMBAN: Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a young mother and her two-month-old baby, who were reported missing after leaving their home in Felda Sungai Kelamah in Tampin yesterday.

Tampin district police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said police received a report about the disappearance of unemployed 22-year-old Nurul Asmiera Kardi and her baby at 5.48 am from her mother.

“Her mother filed a police report out of concern for her daughter’s safety along with the baby, whom she left with. The reason for her leaving the house is still unknown and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

Nurul Asmiera is described as approximately 155 cm tall and having a tan complexion. At the time she left, she was dressed in a black baju kurung with white stripes, wearing a headscarf and carrying her baby’s essentials.

Amiruddien urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Rodzi Md Saad at 07-9481221, the Tampin district police headquarters operations room at 06-4431999 or any nearby police station to assist with the investigation.