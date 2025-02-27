KOTA BHARU: A suspiciously driven Mitsubishi Pajero led police to dismantle a drug distribution syndicate after a 15-km chase last Sunday.

They uncovered 200 kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated RM6.4 million in the vehicle at the end of the pursuit at Kampung Bechah Resak, Chabang Empat, in Tumpat.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the operation, led by Battalion 7 of the General Operations Force, began at 8.30 pm when officers detected the vehicle at Sekat Pintas Nibong.

When ordered to stop, the driver rammed through a roadblock and sped off, prompting police to give chase.

“It came to a stop when one of its tyres punctured, but the two male suspects fled into a nearby village. A search of the vehicle uncovered 200 packages of meth weighing 200 kg and a mobile phone,“ he said during a special press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Mohd Yusoff said the vehicle was registered to a 39-year-old man from Tumpat, believed to be one of the men who had fled.

“An examination of the abandoned mobile phone revealed that one of the suspects, known as Faizal, had managed to send a message to his wife, telling her to flee as police were closing in on him.

“We have recorded his wife’s statement and are actively tracking down the main suspect from Kampung Bendang Pok Yong and his accomplice, who is in his 30s,“ he said.

Mohd Yusoff added that the methamphetamine was believed to have been sourced from a neighbouring country and could supply up to two million users.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. We will not stop until the mastermind is caught,“ he said.